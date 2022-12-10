Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Discusses Acclimating To Bench Gig

Could a Sixth Man Of The Year award be in his future?

Los Angeles Lakers sixth man Russell Westbrook appears to be comfortable with his new role on a suddenly-competitive L.A. roster, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register writes.

Goon notes that the 34-year-old former All-Star and MVP appears to have finally, fully bought in to the gig, after appearing initially reticent to do so during the preseason and winless early goings of the team's regular season.

“It says everything,” head coach Darvin Ham said of Westbrook's buy-in and willingness to lead the second unit. “It says he’s selfless, willing to sacrifice. He’s willing to add a new element and a new chamber to our team in terms of how balanced we are and how balanced of an attack we can have.”

Goon writes that Westbrook tries to stay engaged despite sitting at the start of games by riding a stationary bike in the team tunnel.

“Say the first group is slow to start the game, or whatever the case may be, I feel like Russ brings energy to the game,” fellow reserve guard Kendrick Nunn said. “He brings the pace, bringing the energy, get guys going, things like that. He’s been great so far."

Through his 21 bench contests, the future first ballot Hall of Famer has averaged 15.2 points (while shooting .416/.325/.682), 8.0 dimes, 5.5 boards, and 0.9 steals.