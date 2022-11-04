Skip to main content

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Focused On Maximizing Two-Way Play

The Lakers' new sixth man talks about his own expectations for his output.

In a fairly terse postgame press conference Wednesday  (but, you know, all things considered, not as terse as it could have been!), your Los Angeles Lakers' new sixth man Russell Westbrook spoke with reporters about how he's fitting into his reconstituted role.

In L.A.'s 120-117 overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday, Westbrook scored 13 points on an efficient 6-of-10 shooting from the floor, and nearly notched a triple-double with nine dimes and seven boards. He showed off his abilities as a two-way player, doing his darnedest to hound Pellies guards CJ McCollum, Devonte' Graham and Jose Alvarado. 

When asked by what sounds like ESPN's Dave McMenamin about how he and the Lakers can keep up their winning ways (having beaten two straight postseason contenders after losing their first five contests of the year), Westbrook was... concise in his response. "Just keep competing," he offered simply.

Another reporter tried a different tact, asking Brodie specifically how his earlier-than-usual substitution in place of starter Patrick Beverley in the game's first quarter helped L.A. stay in the game. "Just competing" was the response.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In the context of some of the truly contentious conversations we've had to witness at other pressers lately, Westbrook's closed-off start to this podium time and mild snark honestly doesn't seem so bad.

"I know that [we're] competing on both ends... that's what I'm doing and that's what i can do," he said when pressed. "Just trying to be who I am, impacting the game on both sides."

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

lauri markkanen mike conley 10-2022
News

Lakers: Top 5 Trade Prospects On The Jazz

By Alex Kirschenbaum
anthony davis jonas valanciunas 11-2-22
News

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Echoes Consistent L.A. Refrain This Week

By Alex Kirschenbaum
russell westbrook paul george 10-20-22
News

Lakers News: NBA Expert Compares Sixth Man Russell Westbrook To Other Overqualified Bench Leaders

By Alex Kirschenbaum
anthony davis jordan clarkson
News

Lakers News: Latest Injury Report Ahead Of Lakers-Jazz

By Alex Kirschenbaum
USATSI_19348959_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Reveals Whether Or Not Matt Ryan Buzzer Beater Was Planned

By Noah Camras
russell westbrook nikola jokic 10-30-22
News

Lakers News: Skip Bayless Has A New Nickname For Russell Westbrook

By Alex Kirschenbaum
lebron james anthony davis naji marshall
News

Lakers News: Second Straight Lakers Win Has Basketball Twitter Feeling Some Kind Of Way

By Alex Kirschenbaum
lonnie walker 10-6-22
News

Lakers News: Lonnie Walker IV Had This To Say About The Lakers' Home Arena

By Alex Kirschenbaum