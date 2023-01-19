During the first half of last night's 116-111 Sacramento Kings victory over your Los Angeles Lakers, sixth man point guard Russell Westbrook reportedly engaged in a heated conversation with some nearby Kings fans.

Per Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee, Westbrook got into a bit of a war of words with some Sacramento Kings fans, apparently spurred on after he was greeted with a taunting call of "Hey Westbrick."

Anderson notes that Westbrook responded with a cautionary "Watch your mouth," and kept monitoring the fans as the game's second quarter came to a close. Anderson adds that Westbrook pointed out the fans at the start of the halftime break, and that the fans' seats were subsequently empty when third-quarter play resumed.

In the game, Westbrook was the Lakers' second-leader scorer behind LeBron James. He scored 19 points while shooting 8-of-17 from the floor (2-of-5 from deep) but just 1-of-4 from the free throw line in 31:53. He also grabbed seven rebounds, dished out five assists, and swiped a steal.

Westbrook had a lot of signature Westbrookian moments, for better and for worse. On the plus side, that pair of threes he nailed was critical, and he also bullied his way into the lane for a variety of slick drives:

On the minus side, he also did... whatever you call this (innovation? sloppiness?):

The defeat sinks LA to a 20-25 record on the year. The club will next face off against the 31-13 Memphis Grizzlies, the second seed in the West, tomorrow.