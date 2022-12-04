Lakers News: A Loose Russell Westbrook Interrupts ESPN's Pregame Broadcast With An Important Message For His Kids

Your Los Angeles Lakers picked up their best win of the season last night as they defeated the Milwaukee Bucks, 133-129, in Milwaukee to inch closer to .500. The team now sits at 10-12 on the 2022-23 season.

However, before the game, ESPN commentators Mike Breen and Jeff Van Gundy were addressing the TV audience on the court, and as the legendary Breen was talking about the Bucks and Giannis, Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook had a message for his kids before tip-off.

Westbrook got a smile out of Breen and Van Gundy as he lightened the mood. The 34-year-old seemed jolly and relaxed before facing the second-best team in the eastern conference, and why shouldn't he be?

Before last night, the Lakers had won six of their previous eight, and Russ has been playing phenomenally off the bench.

According to Vegasinsider.com, the early favorite to win 6th man of the year is the UCLA alum. He's only started in three games this season, and in those games, he's looked average to below average at best.

Coming off the bench, he looked like the All-star type player L.A. traded for, and most importantly, he seems comfortable and confident.

In last night's win, he put up 15 points, seven rebounds, and 11 assists on 6-for-11 shooting. Even more impressive, he played 29 minutes without committing a turnover. Russell plays so much better when he has the ball; to see someone with the ball for the majority of the time and not committing a turnover is majestic.

I love seeing Russ happy and being himself. Who would have thought? After a season and offseason of tons of drama and speculation, Russ has seemed to find his nitch with this Lakers team, and we love to see it.