Your Los Angeles Lakers' priciest player, $47.1 million man Russell Westbrook, just matched an all-time league record in the 34-year-old's new role as a backup and, presumably, a perennial Sixth Man of the Year candidate.

In just 29:21, Westbrook notched his third triple-double this season for a 129-110 victory against the Orlando Magic tonight. The former nine-time All-Star poured in 15 points (on 6-of-11 shooting from the floor), pulled down 13 boards, and dished out 13 dimes for L.A. off the bench.

Per Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the 6'3" point guard now joins only reserve forward Detlef Schrempf for the all-time most triple-doubles as a bench player:

Schrempf, a 6'10" combo forward, started out as a crucial backup for the Dallas Mavericks and then the Indiana Pacers, before eventually evolving as a three-time All-Star while with the Seattle SuperSonics. He concluded his lengthy NBA career a key reserve for some very good Portland Trail Blazers clubs.

Westbrook spoke with Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet about his latest triple double (surely not his last this season?) tonight against the Magic:

"We knew we had to rebound tonight, did a good job of that," Westbrook noted of his supersized rebounding this evening. "Just making plays, something I'm accustomed to," he said of his turbo-charged passing numbers. "When I have the ball in my hand I have a responsibility to make guys better and I take pride in that."

Officially per the NBA's box score for the game, Westbrook had 13 rebounds, not 12, as the Spectrum super suggests.