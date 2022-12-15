Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook Looking More Likely To Stay A Laker All Year?

Russell Westbrook has enjoyed quite the transformation this season, at least in the eyes of the Los Angeles Lakers faithful. After proving that he subtracts more than he adds on the floor as a starter for this particular Lakers roster, where ball-dominant playmaker LeBron James is flat-out better than ball-dominant playmaker Russ, Brodie was shifted to a bench role by L.A. head coach Darvin Ham.

Westbrook's $47.1 million expiring contract was seen as a bloated albatross deal, cash dished out to a player then at the height of his MVP days in Oklahoma City that now would need to be offloaded for L.A. to have a meaningful chance to win.

And while it still may be true that Westbrook is being overpaid, the Long Beach native and UCLA product has proven himself to be a useful addition to the team in this new gig, evolving into something of a fan favorite in his NBA dotage. Where this writer once wondered if Westbrook would even make a veteran's minimum deal next season somewhere, his productivity as a passer, rebounder and finisher as a sixth man makes me wonder if he could fetch something in the $8-12 million range annually as a team's energy-altering backup guard.

Now, a source informs Sam Amick of The Athletic that Westbrook could stick around all year. Kurt Helin of NBC Sports reported along these lines last week.

In part because L.A. is reticent to surrender all its remaining tradable future first-round draft capital in a deal (first-round picks in 2027 and 2029), and in part because Westbrook has actually been good again, the team appears to be pivoting to moving on from some of its other, cheaper veteran point guards, specifically the expiring deals of Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn (which combined would be worth $18.3 million), and perhaps just one future pick, instead of both.