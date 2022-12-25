On Friday night, your Los Angeles Lakers gave us an unfortunate preview of the kind of performances we might be in for as we await word on the progress of Anthony Davis's stress injury in his right foot.

The team fell to the lowly Charlotte Hornets 134-130, having trailed by as much as 16 points in the third quarter before rallying back, and then finally choking away a very winnable contest at the end of the fourth quarter.

After the bout, the Lakers were searching for answers as to the root cause behind the defeat. This writer has an idea: personnel. It's tough to win a game when your best player is unavailable and his backup has had to depart the game with an injury of his own. Also, as has been mentioned before here, a general lack of effective volume three-point shooting.

$47.1 million sixth man Russell Westbrook spoke with reporters postgame, and had his own ideas as to why the team fell short late.

"I know we needed to get stops, rebounds, but sometimes [the] ball don't bounce your way," Westbrook stated matter-of-factly. Maybe he's right. Maybe it was just an unlucky series of unfortunate events for Los Angles. "But they competed, stayed in the game, closed the game out."

At least Russ did his part. In 24:35, Westbrook scored 17 points on an efficient 6-of-12 shooting from the field (2-of-4 from deep) plus 3-of-4 shooting from the charity stripe. He also dished out seven assists, grabbed five rebounds, and nabbed a steal.

Perhaps the team's luck will change today against the Dallas Mavericks.