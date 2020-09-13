SI.com
Sabrina Ionescu Posts Video Dancing With Kobe Bryant's Daughters

Melissa Rohlin

WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu posted another video dancing with Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa's daughters. 

This time they grooved to Sean Paul's "Temperature," with Ionescu and Capri, 1, clapping, while Natalia, 17, and Bianka, 3, shake salt shakers. 

Vanessa posted the video to Instagram and wrote: "Bianka, Capri ❤️ @nataliabryant @sabrina_i Salt Shakin’ Saturday’s 😊"

@sabrina_ionescu20

Salt shakin saturdayzzzz with my girlz

♬ original sound - sabrina_ionescu20

In June, Ionescu made a dance video to StaySolidRocky's “Party Girl” with Natalia in which Bianka popped in front of the camera and started dancing as the girls hysterically laughed. 

@sabrina_ionescu20

Another B.B special appearance 😎 ##fyp ##BiankaBella ##Nani

♬ Party Girl - StaySolidRocky

Ionescu, who the New York Liberty selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA draft in April, suffered a Grade 3 left ankle sprain in her third game in the league on July 31.

While rehabilitating, she has spent time with the Bryants, including recently having a movie night together. 

Ionescu and Kobe became friends after he took his 13-year-old daughter Gianna to women's basketball game between Oregon and USC at Galen Center in 2019. After the game, he spoke to the Ducks in their locker room. 

They remained in close touch ever since. 

After Kobe and Gianna died in a helicopter crash Jan. 26 along with seven other people, Ionescu spoke at their public memorial at Staples Center on Feb. 24. 

"He didn’t just show up in my life and leave," Ionescu said. "He stayed. We kept in touch, always texting, calls, game visits. I’d drop a triple-double and have a text from him, 'Another double triple-double I see you,' with a flex emoji. Another game, another text. 'Yo, Beast Mode,' or 'Easy money.'"

