Lakers News: Schedule, Location Determined for LA in California Classic
The timing and locale for the Los Angeles Lakers' participation in this year's impending California Classic Summer League have been revealed.
Per Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee, the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors are set to co-host the event this year. The California Classic happens ahead of the bigger Las Vegas Summer League.
12 total contests will be played between July 6-10, all told. Three of the four California teams will attend (the L.A. Clippers will sit out). The Lakers, Warriors and Kings will be joined by the Charlotte Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, and Miami Heat. The Warriors, Lakers and Heat are all scheduled to suit up in San Francisco, while the other clubs will play in Sacramento, before a Warriors-Kings game in San Francisco concludes the festivities.
Last year, Los Angeles selected former Indiana Hoosiers point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino with the No. 17 pick in the draft, plus ex-Pepperdine forward Maxwell Lewis with the No. 40 pick. Neither contributed meaningfully to the club's win-now roster. This season, L.A. possesses the No. 17 selection once again, plus the No. 55 pick in the second round.
