Scottie Pippen Refuses to Call Lakers' LeBron James NBA GOAT
In a candid appearance on Patrick Bet-David’s podcast, former NBA champion Scottie Pippen stirred up the ongoing debate over who deserves the title of "Greatest of All Time" (GOAT) in basketball.
While Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has long been considered by many as one of the front-runners for the prestigious honor, Pippen, a six-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls, made it clear that he doesn’t see James—or former teammate Michael Jordan—for that matter, as the GOAT.
"You can’t ask me who’s the GOAT between LeBron and Michael," Pippen stated bluntly. "Neither one of them are GOATs. They both won differently."
His stance highlights a deeper perspective on greatness, one that extends beyond championship wins and individual accolades.
Pippen made it clear that he believes greatness in basketball is not only about personal achievements but also how a player elevates those around them. His argument shifted toward Johnson, whose leadership he believes transcended the game.
Pippen praised Johnson for his ability to lead a team, especially during the 1980 NBA Finals when, as a rookie, he stepped in to play center for an injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and led the Lakers to a championship.
"Magic Johnson to me is a bigger GOAT than anybody because of how he led, how he brought a whole team," Pippen emphasized. "That’s transcending what you can do as a player."
This perspective adds complexity to the GOAT conversation. While LeBron James is often praised for his versatility, longevity, and statistical dominance, and Michael Jordan is idolized for his flawless finals record and competitive fire, Pippen's viewpoint suggests that the essence of being the GOAT is rooted in leadership, adaptability, and team success—qualities that Johnson personified in spades.
When comparing Jordan and James, the debate becomes even murkier. Jordan’s six championships, perfect 6-0 finals record, and relentless scoring ability have made him the benchmark for greatness in basketball.
On the other hand, James' longevity, across multiple teams, combined with his consistent excellence and ability to adapt his game over two decades, presents a compelling case. However, Pippen’s viewpoint challenges the very criteria that fans and analysts use to judge greatness, urging a re-evaluation of what it truly means to be the greatest.
Ultimately, the debate over who is the GOAT will likely never have a definitive answer. As long as different generations of fans have differing values—whether it’s Jordan’s perfect finals record, James' all-around game, or Johnson's leadership—the argument will continue to fuel passionate discussions.
What Pippen’s comments underline is that the title of "GOAT" is not a one-size-fits-all distinction but rather a concept shaped by the qualities and attributes one values most in a player.
