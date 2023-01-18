Sculptor Omri Amrany recently spoke with Rob Mahoney of The Ringer about the art of the NBA statue.

It's fitting that he did, given that Amrany is the man behind the sculptures of five Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Fame players already: Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Jerry West, and Elgin Baylor. He also contributed a statue of LA play-by-play radio commentator Chick Hearn.

Amrany most recently created a new statue of Dallas Mavericks power forward Dirk Nowitzki, which debuted in its new home outside American Airlines Arena late last month.

When Mahoney inquired about whether or not he had talked to LA ownership about erecting a statue for five-time Lakers champ Kobe Bryant, Amrany declined to comment.

A former teammate of Nowitzki's, and a former teammate and playoff opponent of Bryant's, weighed in on what pose might best suit a hypothetical (but also, probably inevitable, given that both of his jersey numbers have been retired) Bryant effigy.

“I think the jersey in the mouth—just the grit, the determination to win,” said Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd, a 2008 Olympics gold medalist teammate of Bryant's, as well as his primary nemesis in the 2002 NBA Finals. “When you look at the Black Mamba, [it’s] just his ability to help his team or push his team to victory. I always thought the coolest thing is when he puts his jersey in his mouth and he was taking on the world.”

Kidd of course also has some Lakers ties, as he was an assistant coach under Frank Vogel during LA's 2019-20 title-bound season, as well as the following season.