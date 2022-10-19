Skip to main content
Lakers News: Second Laker In Two Days Undergoes Thumb Surgery Before Season Starts

What's wrong with the thumbs of the 2022-23 Lakers?

The Lakers’ injury-plagued lead-up to the 2022-23 regular season has just gotten worse.

The team released a press statement (h/t to Marc Stein for the link) announcing that 6’10” L.A. center Thomas Bryant, embarking on his second tour of duty with the team this season, had surgery today to address the injured ulnar collateral ligament of his left thumb.
Bryant is the second Lakers player in as many days to get this procedure. Point guard Dennis Schroder had the same operation on his right thumb yesterday. Los Angeles expects both role players to be sidelined for 3-4 weeks, and will re-assess the rehabilitated digits at the three-week mark.

Both players are expected to be rotation contributors for the Lakers, most likely as reserves. Mike Trudell of Lakers.com predicts that the duo's extended absences during this first month or so of the season could result in more backcourt run for Kendrick Nunn and Austin Reaves and more frontcourt time for Damian Jones and Wenyen Gabriel.

Los Angeles Lakers
