Lakers News: Several Questionable All-Stars In Today's Cavaliers-Lakers Injury Report

Some key absences could benefit L.A.

When this afternoon's game between your Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James's former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, tips off at 12:30 p.m. PT, it could be without several marquee players on either side.

Or maybe both teams will have all their big guns.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports that Cleveland's All-Star backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland are both questionable ahead of the contest later today. Both players sat for Friday's 112-88 Cavs win over the Detroit Pistons, Mitchell with a sprained left ankle and Garland with a sprained knee. Wing Dylan Windler is struggling with recurring ankle soreness.

For the Lakers, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reveals that Anthony Davis has been demoted to questionable due to the lower back tightness that clearly appeared to hamper him during L.A.'s 130-116 Friday loss to the Utah Jazz. Goon notes that Davis indicated his back pain had improved on Saturday. James is listed as probable to play through his sore left foot once again. He also had been dealing with the after-effects of a non-COVID-19 virus that left him in bed for several days earlier in the week. Reserve power forward/center is considered probable due to a non-coronavirus ailment of his own. 

In terms of L.A.'s long-term absences, reserve guard Dennis Schröder and backup center Thomas Bryant continue to rehabilitate their thumbs after undergoing preseason surgeries on the pesky digits. How big a presence either play will actually have in the Lakers' rotation when healthy remains to be seen, though it appears head coach Darvin Ham seems to have an affinity for small-ball centers, which could squeeze Bryant out of most lineup combinations.

The game will be broadcast from Crypto.com Arena via Spectrum SportsNet.

