Shams Charania Gets Honest About Lakers' Interest in Bronny James
One of the larger questions around the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason is what the team will do with superstar LeBron James. James has the option of becoming a free agent by opting out of the final year of his contract. However, many expect him to be back with the Lakers next season on a new contract.
With this thought, the idea of potentially drafting his son, Bronny James, comes to life. The younger James has declared for the NBA Draft but his poor first season in college has many wondering if he is ready for the NBA.
The elder James has spoken at length about wanting to play alongside his son at the NBA level and there is a chance for it to come true. The Lakers will have a second-round draft pick this year and could use it on his son.
NBA insider Shams Charania weighed in on the team's level of interest in Bronny, giving some fuel to the fire surrounding it all.
"LeBron James wants to play up to two more seasons & obviously the Lakers want to bring him back...They do have interest in bringing Bronny in as a draft pick"
If the Lakers do draft Bronny, it would be a good gesture toward James for his years of service. While Bronny may not be fully NBA-ready, Los Angeles could try to work with him on developing his game.
This will be something to watch for going forward, with Los Angeles being at the center of all the talk until he is officially on a squad.
