AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Shaquille O'Neal Responds to Cameo in 'Tiger King'

Melissa Rohlin

Former Laker Shaquille O'Neal had a cameo in Netflix's wildly popular series "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness," a seven-part docuseries that focuses on Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage.

Maldonado-Passage is serving 22 years in federal prison after being convicted on 17 federal charges of animal abuse and two counts of murder for hire.  

In the first episode, O'Neal took photos alongside the animals at Maldonado-Passage's zoo, the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma.

O'Neal said on The Big Podcast With Shaq that while he was on a "the Shaq bus" in Oklahoma, he saw a sign for a "tiger sanctuary" and decided to check it out. 

"We went back a couple times," O'Neal said on the podcast. "Then we go back another time and we found out that he's involved with all the stuff and then, actually, I stopped going. I had no idea all that stuff was going on."

O'Neal said he binge-watched the docuseries and was unaware at the time of what was happening behind the scenes. He called himself an animal lover and brought up his cameo on the podcast to "clear myself right now."

"Don't know him," O'Neal said. "Never had any business dealings with him and I had no idea any of that stuff was going on."

O'Neal, who won three championships with the Lakers in 2000, 2001 and 2002, said he's not worried that his brief appearance on the show will cast him in a bad light. 

"People that know me, they know I'm righteous," O'Neal said. "I don't harm tigers. I love tigers. I love white tigers. Do I put donations to these zoos to help these tigers out? I do it all the time."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Damian Lillard Responds To Fan Account Tweeting He's Interested In Lakers

Lillard had some fun on April Fools' Day, poking fun at a fan account claiming that he's unhappy in Portland.

Melissa Rohlin

Danny Green On How He's Staying In Shape And What He's Watching During Hiatus

Danny Green did a Q&A session on the Lakers' Twitter account answering a wide range of fans' questions.

Melissa Rohlin

China Postpones Basketball Season Again; How Might This Impact NBA?

China has further delayed restarting its sports seasons, which likely means there will be a further delay of the NBA season as well.

Jill Painter Lopez

Dion Waiters Never Got To Make His Laker Debut

The newest Laker and former first round draft pick is biking, doing yoga, dancing and waiting to wear the purple and gold

Jill Painter Lopez

Lakers Completed 14-Day Quarantine And Are Symptom-Free

Two Lakers players tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago.

Melissa Rohlin

Shaquille O'Neal Challenges LeBron James And Others To Dance-Off

O'Neal posted a video of him dancing alongside two of his sons and tagged some NBA players to show what they've got.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Changes Routine And Decides To Work Out Sunday

The Lakers superstar worked out in his home gym in L.A. He usually takes Sundays off, but this is a different time.

Jill Painter Lopez

Kyrie Irving Says He's Going to Play Kobe Bryant One-On-One In Heaven

Kyrie Irving recently recalled the time that Kobe Bryant blocked one of his shots in 2012 -- and said he looks forward to getting him back in heaven.

Melissa Rohlin

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Is The Best Athlete In The World

Magic Johnson didn't hold back in a recent appearance on ESPN's "First Take."

Melissa Rohlin

Vanessa Bryant Posts Video Of Kobe Bryant Talking About Coaching Gianna

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

Melissa Rohlin