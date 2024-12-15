Lakers News: Shaquille O’Neal Shockingly Dissed by Multi-Platinum Rapper
It’s never a great day when someone disrespects one of our legends, and unfortunately this took place right on future Hall of Fame NBA combo forward Carmelo Anthony’s podcast 7PM in "Brooklyn With Carmelo Anthony & Kid Mero."
Multi-platinum recording artist and rapper Fat Joe was a recent guest on the show. The conversation centered around New York fashion, his once-in-a-lifetime World Series experience, and of course, New York basketball.
It wasn’t until the conversation transitioned to basketball did the controversy start to set in. Fans witnessed multi-platinum recording artist Fat Joe give an egregious take on who his ”G.O.A.T.” offensive big man is: All-Star New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns.
Los Angeles Laker fans have been in an uproar ever since, ultimately saying the disrespect towards the legendary center Shaquille O’Neal is boastful.
As the conversation continued, the hip-hop legend then began expressing his admiration for Towns. He immediately stated, "I don't think I've seen a better offensive big man than KAT." Joe then went on to list his reasons as to why he believed in this statement so strongly.
Fat Joe ultimately summed up KAT's game as "he's too hard to guard." The New York rapper says Towns' has more offensive moves in his arsenal than anyone he's ever seen at the position.
He mentioned KAT's ability to shift his body in different positions to get to the rim, give his defender a number of different moves to the basket, and score from all areas of the floor.
He also went on to reconfirm KAT is better than every NBA legend to date, including superstars like Shaquille O'Neal and Hakeem Olajuwon. Though Fat Joe conceded that O'Neal was "most dominant big man ever," Fat Joe stood ten toes down on his take that Anthony was the top offensive player.
"I've sat in the game and watched KAT do ten moves. You cannot know what he's gonna give you. Hit em' with the left. Hit em' with the right. Spin on you this way, that way, that way. That's impossible to guard," Fat Joe said. "Best offensively ever. I'm talking about Olajuwon, Shaq is the most dominant big man but he ain't doing this... My take is he's too hard to guard."
Although Anthony told Fat Joe he “doesn’t disagreee”, it’s important to take a walk down memory lane and recall the offensive resume O'Neal really has. The former Laker won Rookie of the Year in 1992-1993 while with the Orlando Magic, averaging 23.4 points, 56.2% shooting, and 13.9 rebounds per game. He won two scoring titles, three All-Star Game MVP awards, three Finals MVPs, selected to the All-NBA team 14 times, and to top it all off he won four rings.
The resume speaks for itself.
Many fans are also in shock Fat Joe would give this title to KAT and not Denver Nuggets Center and three-time league MVP Nikola Jokcić.
Although lots of fans would disagree with Towns being the greatest offensive center of all time, he is off to a great start offensively in his new home with the New York Knicks. He plays a significant role in the Knicks offense averaging 24.9 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.
That said, it's easy to disagree with the statement while also taking nothing away from the incredible career Towns has been able to put together. He is also clearly in good standings with the fans in New York, and we can expect to see lots of great things coming from the big man in the future.
More Lakers: Lakers 'Glaring Deficiency' on Roster Needs to be Addressed in Trade