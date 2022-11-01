Lakers: Should L.A. Get Into The Jae Crowder Sweepstakes?

Phoenix Suns 3-and-D power forward Jae Crowder has been away from the team all season while he awaits a trade. He is the kind of two-way player who could really help your Los Angeles Lakers, given his ability to defend both small and power forwards and to spread the floor.

L.A. needs help defending along the wing and shooting, two of Crowder's best attributes. The real question is, assuming the team is reticent to offload either first-round pick for Crowder (who would either start at small or power forward for L.A., depending on how Darvin Ham wants to play him next to LeBron James), would the Phoenix Suns be amenable to a trade package centered around a point guard upgrade from the Lakers and a couple future second-round picks?

There are oodles of playoff-caliber clubs who seemingly should be in the hunt for Crowder (most notably the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls), but if L.A. were so inclined, it could certainly make a move for the Suns power forward, maybe without surrendering too much future draft equity.

The Lakers may not have a first-round draft pick to send out until 2027 or 2029, but that doesn't mean they don't have available draft picks. Would Phoenix be amenable to a deal centered around two future second-rounders, plus a potential reserve point guard upgrade?

In the 2023 draft alone, the Lakers possess their own second-round pick (which, let's face it, could be pretty high) and the Chicago Bulls' second-round pick. In 2024, L.A. will receiver the lower second-round pick between the Washington Wizards and the Memphis Grizzlies (so probably the Grizzlies). Provided that the Lakers are hoping to continue adding cheap assets in the draft, perhaps it would behoove them to hold on to at least one second-round pick in 2023 (their own pick would be more valuable to another team than the Bulls', since Chicago is the better club). For the sake of this theoretical trade, let's say the Lakers throw in their own 2023 pick and the Memphis/Washington 2024 pick.

A straight-up deal that sends out Patrick Beverley's expiring $13 million deal for Jae Crowder's $10.2 million contract would not quite work monetarily. Were the Suns to throw in a slightly overpaid player, like underwhelming reserve point guard Cameron Payne (earning $6 million this year) or, ideally, slightly-overcompensated reserve wing Torrey Craig (making $5.1 million this season), and the Lakers could throw in a veteran's minimum player who could replace the absence of Crowder as a backup forward, like Juan Toscano-Anderson or Wenyen Gabriel (both are making $1.9 million), the finances would work.

JTA is ostensibly a two-way stretch forward and has been slotted in at small forward or power forward by Darvin Ham this season, although his three-point shooting this season has been lacking thus far. A career 35.2% three-point shooter, the 6'6" 2022 champ is making a lowly 12.5% of his 2.0 triple tries this year in three healthy contests. Gabriel can't shoot, but is springy around the rim and can convincingly defend both power forwards and centers.

Payne has been fine this season, but is not the efficient reserve option he was while backing up aging Suns All-star point god Chris Paul in 2020-21. Patrick Beverley is a better defender and, when he's hitting his shots (he is making just 19% of his 3.5 long range looks this year, but is a career 37.6% three-point shooter on 4.2 attempts), could be a pretty useful offensive option for the Suns as well. The 34-year-old vet out of Arkansas is somewhat overpaid to be a reserve, but he is also on an expiring deal that could free up cap space next summer and allow Phoenix to add some new role players in the 2023 offseason. Payne could fight for minutes along with Russell Westbrook, Dennis Schröder, and Kendrick Nunn. Austin Reaves, a good passer who has been on fire from deep this year, could also play some point guard.

Your Los Angeles Lakers do need to make a move. If they could hold onto both future first-round picks in a Jae Crowder deal, and then use those picks later in a Westbrook trade, they should absolutely pick up and the phone and call LeBron James's old buddy James Jones, the team president in Phoenix.