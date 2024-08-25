Should Lakers Prioritize Trade for Brandon Ingram or Jerami Grant This Summer?
As currently comprised, the 2024-25 Los Angeles Lakers are going to look like a lot the 2023-24 Los Angeles Lakers on the hardwood.
That's because only two spots on this year's forthcoming 15-man standard roster are different. Rookie guards Dalton Knecht and Bronny James are joining the club, while veteran small forward Taurean Prince and veteran point guard Spencer Dinwiddie both departed in free agency.
After going just 47-35 and falling in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs last year, Los Angeles needs to make a move. It owes its two Hall of Fame immortals, All-NBA Second Team center Anthony Davis and All-NBA Third Team combo forward LeBron James, the chance to at least compete for a deep West playoff run.
The two hottest trade names left on the market, ex-Lakers forward Brandon Ingram (now with the New Orleans Pelicans) and 3-and-D combo forward Jerami Grant, would both certainly raise the club's floor. But how much would either player raise the club's ceiling?
Ingram is one of the most versatile scorers in the game, although he may not love being returned to the team that traded him away to acquire Davis in the first place. He's also a defensive liability on the wing, and given how little help Los Angeles has in that department, the one-time All-Star would be a perhaps questionable fit. Across his 64 healthy contests for the 49-33 Pelicans last year, Ingram logged averages of 20.8 points on a .492/.355/.801 slash line, 5.7 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 0.8 steals, and 0.6 blocks a night.
Brian Windhorst of ESPN recently explained that Ingram wanted a contract extension that would compensate him in the neighborhood of $200 million (he's eligible for a four-year deal worth up to $208 million), but the Pelicans blanched at that figure. The two sides are still hopeful to work out a new deal this offseason.
Grant is clearly the more sensible fit, given his aptitude on the other end of the hardwood and his ability to spread the floor, through a 40.2 percent 3-point conversion rate on 5.1 triple tries a night.
On a 21-61, tanking Trail Blazers team, the 6-foot-8 forward averaged 21.0 points while slashing .451/.402/.817, along with 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.6 blocks. At 30, Grant is perhaps a shade past his athletic prime, but still able to contribute at a high level. He is the player the Lakers should target, although surrendering both of their future first round draft picks may be too major a price to pay for L.A. team president Rob Pelinka.
