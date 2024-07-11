Lakers News: Should LeBron James Consider Competing in Olympics... in a Different Sport?
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is arguably the greatest athlete in the world. James has done everything one can do on the hardwood floor and is known for being a great overall athlete.
James will compete in this year's 2024 Paris Olympics and headline Team USA in search of their fifth consecutive gold medal. Team USA is favored to bring home the gold, and they seek to do so under his leadership.
Although James' sport is basketball, is there a chance James can compete in a different Olympic sport come 2028? Former NFL All-Pro turned NFL commentator Cris Collinsworth believes so. On a recent appearance on the Up & Adams show, Collinsworth said he'd love to see James compete in the 2028 US Olympic Flag Football team.
James makes his bread and butter in basketball, but he can switch his shoes from basketball to football. The 39-year-old was once a standout football prospect in the home state of Ohio. Jame played high school football, where he recorded 103 catches for 2,065 yards and 23 touchdowns in his sophomore and junior years. His overall athletic ability is second to none, and James would have easily been one of the best football players even if he decided to go that route.
Even if he wanted to, James would be 43 years old by then. The US Flag Football team would need their best of the best to compete against the rest of the world. However, that is an interesting proposition by Collinsworth that is fun to think about.
More Lakers: LeBron James Explains Why He Took Less Money Than Max To Remain WIth Lakers