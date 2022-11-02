Skip to main content
Lakers News: Should The Lakers Trade For De'Aaron Fox?

Would the Kings even be open to doing that?

Your Los Angeles Lakers pretty clearly do not have enough weapons to win in a major way this season. Yes, the team's 1-5 start is partially the result of a tough opening schedule, but there are pretty clear long-term issues that could impact the club even as its record levels out. 

L.A.'s biggest trade chips for tanking-inclined teams are the $47.1 million expiring contract of bench point guard Russell Westbrook and, more importantly the team's two highly-coveted future first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2029. And wouldn't the Lakers appreciate an improvement at the start point guard position?

The Ringer's Bill Simmons raved about Sacramento Kings point guard Davion Mitchell, the ninth pick in the 2021 draft out of Baylor, and submits that it may behoove Sacramento long-term to explore a deal that would send starting Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox to the Lakers and send the Lakers' two future first-round draft picks to the state capital.

Simmons makes a salient point, from Sacramento's perspective: Fox may never be an All-Star, but he is a solid player and would certainly represent a significant upgrade over present-day Russell Westbrook.

John Hollinger of The Athletic, a former executive with the Grit 'n' Grind-era Memphis Grizzlies, appeared to concur with Simmons' pitch, going so far as to suggest that the Kings absolutely jump on a trade proposal to Los Angeles to get off Fox's long-term money.

Yes, he may never be an All-Star, but Fox is also no slouch, and would immediately help the Lakers. He is averaging 24.5 points per game on .548/.387/.840 shooting splits, six rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per six games for the 2-4 Kings. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that, for the immediate future, Fox is dealing with a bone bruise in his right knee. Charania adds that imaging indicated a lack of any structural damage in the ligament, meaning it is not expected to be a long-term injury.

