LBJ's number one critic lauds him for being great at this one thing.

Lakers superstar forward LeBron James has been under the spotlight since high school. He was given the nickname "The Chosen One," and since then, James has proven why he deserved that nickname, to begin with.

And through all the great things LeBron has accomplished on and off the floor, many out there will diminish anything he does because they don't like James very much.

One analyst known for criticizing James is FS1 analyst Skip Bayless. Bayless is known for his hatred towards James and for being a loyal and passionate Dallas Cowboys fan.

During Thursday's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, Bayless tipped his cap to James, calling him the "greatest driver of the basketball EVER."

James is great at many things, and for Skip to give him credit for just that is odd, but considering he constantly bashes James, that's kind of him.

LeBron coming down the lane at full speed is possibly the most freighting thing an opponent could witness. He's so strong, fast, and explosive that you don't know what he will do. Bron could dunk on you while shoving you out of the way, wishing you were never in his way.

And even in year 20, James still plays at an elite level. The 38-year-old is averaging 29 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game while shooting slightly above 50% from the field.

In addition, the four-time MVP has played in 32 of the possible 42 games of the regular season.

We're lucky to be witnessing greatness from a basketball sense, even at the age of 38.