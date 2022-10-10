Lakers News: South Bay Lakers Trade For Returning Rights To New Training Camp Invitee Shaquille Harrison

With guard Shaquille Harrison and small forward L.J. Figueroa having inked training camp deals with your Los Angeles Lakers, L.A.'s G League affiliate team, the South Bay Lakers, made sure to do a little housekeeping work.

Per Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, South Bay has finalized a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers' NBAGL affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, for the returning player rights to Harrison and 6'3" shooting guard Naz Mitrou-Long. South Bay has shipped out the returning player rights to guards Mac McClung and Jared Wilson-Frame to make the deal happen.

Harrison is most likely playing on the team's training camp roster for the opportunity to eventually sign with its El Segundo affiliate. Should that happen this season, he could net up to a $50K bonus. The hyper-athletic Harrison, a 6'4" combo guard, has developed a reputation as a terrific on-ball defender. His offensive game has limited his NBA opportunities a bit. He has performed well at the G League level. In 27 games for the Blue Coats last season (26 starts), Harrison averaged 12.6 points per game on .427/.368/.762 shooting splits, along with 5.9 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.8 steals.

The 6'3" Mitrou-Long went undrafted out of Iowa State in 2017. Since then, the 29-year-old has suited up for the Utah Jazz and their G League affiliate the Salt Laker City Stars, the Indiana Pacers and their G League affiliate the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, and international clubs in Germany and Italy. He is currently signed with Milan-based team Olimpia Milano.

Should Mitrou-Long stay abroad or Harrison opt to sign an international deal beyond the NBA or G League, both players will now be required to play for the South Bay Lakers whenever they opt to return to the G League. This is a function of the returning player rights concept.