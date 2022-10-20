Skip to main content
Lakers News: South Bay Lakers Trading For Devin Cannady

Lakers News: South Bay Lakers Trading For Devin Cannady

A promising young point guard will join L.A.'s G League club.

The South Bay Lakers, the El Segundo-based G League affiliate club of your Los Angeles Lakers, are trading with the Orlando Magic's NBAGL team, the Lakeland Magic, for 6'2" point guard Devin Cannady, sources inform Substack scribe Marc Stein.

Stein notes that Cannady was well-liked during his time in Florida, and was one of the last training camp signings to be waived by Orlando when it came time to finalizing its standard roster.

Cannady, 26, went undrafted out of Princeton in 2019. He then signed a deal with the Long Island Nets, G League affiliate to the Brooklyn Nets. He played for the Lakeland Magic during a truncated 2021 G League season, then signed a 10-day contract and eventually a two-way deal with the Magic near the tail end of the 2020-21 NBA season. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

During that season, Lakeland went on to capture the G League title in a single-elimination Finals game against the Philadelphia 76ers' G League team, the Delaware Blue Coats. Cannady was actually named the NBA G League Finals MVP for his efforts. (including 4-of-9 shooting from deep), grabbed six rebounds, dished out four assists, and even blocked a shot. He was a team-best +24 during his 33 minutes on the floor.

He subsequently played for the Lakeland Magic again the next season, before eventually rejoining the Orlando Magic for the home stretch of 2021-22.

Across five games last year with a tanking Orlando squad, Cannady averaged 10 points a game on .341/.405/.714 shooting splits. Though that field goal percentage is rough, his 40.5% three-point shooting came on a high-volume 7.4 attempts. He also chipped in two assists, 1.2 rebounds, a steal and 0.6 blocks in 29.0 minutes a night.

During his 2021-22 season with the Lakeland Magic, Cannady averaged 15.8 points on .460/.468/.957 shooting, plus 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

The three-point shooting is pretty darn tantalizing, especially for a Los Angeles team so brutally bereft of long-range help. Could Cannady sniff minutes on the Lakers' NBA club before the season ends? Time will tell.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_19257509_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Kendrick Perkins Backs Out Of Anthony Davis MVP Prediction After One Game

By Ryan Menzie
paul pierce ron artest celtics-lakers 2013
News

Lakers News: Paul Pierce Slams Lakers, Pelinka

By Alex Kirschenbaum
shaquille o'neal kobe bryant 2002
News

Lakers: Is Jordan Poole-Draymond Green Contract Extension Drama This Era's Version Of Kobe Bryant-Shaquille O'Neal L.A. Beef?

By Alex Kirschenbaum
USATSI_19122558_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: NBA Insider Shares When He Expects Team to Make Roster Moves

By Noah Camras
USATSI_16744021_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Criticism After One Game Deemed Unfair To Rich Eisen

By Ryan Menzie
Apr 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) sits on the bench before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
News

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Claps Back At Charles Barkley Comments

By Alex Kirschenbaum
USATSI_19010852_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Stephen A. Smith Believes Second Round Would Exceed Expectations For Lakers

By Ryan Menzie
lebron james
News

Lakers News: Cadre Of Famous Faces Wishes LeBron James Well To Kick Off 20th NBA Season

By Ryan Menzie