Lakers News: South Bay Lakers Trading For Devin Cannady

The South Bay Lakers, the El Segundo-based G League affiliate club of your Los Angeles Lakers, are trading with the Orlando Magic's NBAGL team, the Lakeland Magic, for 6'2" point guard Devin Cannady, sources inform Substack scribe Marc Stein.

Stein notes that Cannady was well-liked during his time in Florida, and was one of the last training camp signings to be waived by Orlando when it came time to finalizing its standard roster.

Cannady, 26, went undrafted out of Princeton in 2019. He then signed a deal with the Long Island Nets, G League affiliate to the Brooklyn Nets. He played for the Lakeland Magic during a truncated 2021 G League season, then signed a 10-day contract and eventually a two-way deal with the Magic near the tail end of the 2020-21 NBA season.

During that season, Lakeland went on to capture the G League title in a single-elimination Finals game against the Philadelphia 76ers' G League team, the Delaware Blue Coats. Cannady was actually named the NBA G League Finals MVP for his efforts. (including 4-of-9 shooting from deep), grabbed six rebounds, dished out four assists, and even blocked a shot. He was a team-best +24 during his 33 minutes on the floor.

He subsequently played for the Lakeland Magic again the next season, before eventually rejoining the Orlando Magic for the home stretch of 2021-22.

Across five games last year with a tanking Orlando squad, Cannady averaged 10 points a game on .341/.405/.714 shooting splits. Though that field goal percentage is rough, his 40.5% three-point shooting came on a high-volume 7.4 attempts. He also chipped in two assists, 1.2 rebounds, a steal and 0.6 blocks in 29.0 minutes a night.

During his 2021-22 season with the Lakeland Magic, Cannady averaged 15.8 points on .460/.468/.957 shooting, plus 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

The three-point shooting is pretty darn tantalizing, especially for a Los Angeles team so brutally bereft of long-range help. Could Cannady sniff minutes on the Lakers' NBA club before the season ends? Time will tell.