Sports World Overreacts to Lakers Rout of Nuggets
The Los Angeles Lakers improved to 34-21 on Saturday night after one of their more impressive wins of the season against the Denver Nuggets, 123-100.
It was an impressive outing from start to finish as they proved to be the more physical, aggressive, and simply better team, at least for that night. The Lakers were swarming on the defensive end, especially on the best player in the world, Nikola Jokic.
Jokic was the worst he had looked against the Lakers since the 2020 playoffs, and it was a sight to see, especially for Lakers fans.
The Lakers looked the best they have all seen, and because of that, many national media pundits started to believe that L.A. could be legitimate championship contenders.
With the game being on Saturday, not too many media pundits had a chance to voice their opinions on it —that is until Monday morning approached.
ESPN First Take analyst Shannon Sharpe wasted no time telling the nation how he feels about the Lakers and their title chances.
Sharpe went so far as to say L.A. could take down the No. 1 seed in the West, the Oklahoma City Thunder, in a seven-game series.
Sharpe is known for being a huge LeBron James fan, so this comes as no surprise, but when it comes to his First Take partner, Stephen A. Smith, it was a shock to see him not neglect the Lakers as title contenders on Sunday during the NBA countdown.
Fans on X are all-in on the Lakers as championship contenders.
At the end of the day, Saturday's game was one game of 82. It certainly means a little something, as it was against the Nuggets, a team that L.A. has struggled against for the past two and a half seasons.
Nonetheless, it is one game. However, it does mean something that the Lakers dominated from start to finish and never trailed in the game.
L.A. has been one of, and arguably the, hottest team in the NBA for the past 18 games. In that span, they have a 14-4 record (the best in the NBA), No. 1 defensive rating, No. 8 offensive rating, and No. 3 net rating.
They have also beaten teams like the Celtics, Nuggets, Knicks, Clippers, and Warriors (twice) in that span.
The addition of Luka Dončić has given the Lakers life this season, but it remains to be seen how far this team could go.
The month of March will tell us a lot about how legitimate this Lakers team is.
More Lakers: Lakers GM Rob Pelinka Makes Unexpected Appearance at Mavericks-Warriors Game
Lakers' LeBron James Uses Perfect Football Analogy to Describe Massive Luka Doncic Night
For more Lakers news, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI