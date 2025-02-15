Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Reacts to Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers
The trade that saw Anthony Davis and Max Christie head to Dallas in exchange for Luka Doncic was one of the most shocking trades in NBA history. It was a trade that no one saw coming.
It happened just a week before the trade deadline. Yet, players and teams are still trying to wrap their heads around what happened.
This is the kind of trade that shifts the entire balance of the Western Conference. The Mavericks just made the NBA Finals a year ago.
Now, the Lakers have a real shot to come out of the Western Conference now that they have a top-three player added to the roster.
One of the biggest rising stars in the NBA is Victor Wembanyama. He was selected as an All-Star for the first time in his career in just his second season.
Wembanyama was asked about his reaction to the trade that shook up the rest of the NBA. He talked about how the fans in Dallas are mad right now.
"The main thing that strikes me is how the Mavs fans are hurting, how they feel. It's reasonable. I think it's a really strong emotion. Otherwise, I still think the Mavs are strong contenders. The Lakers they're contenders. They traded for very good players. We'll see how it goes."
Obviously, Wembanyama thinks that both teams still have a chance to make some noise in the Western Conference. He thinks that both teams are going to be tough to beat.
The Lakers think that this trade makes them good this year and for years to come. They really like the potential of what this trade does for their team.
Of course, it will take time to get Doncic integrated with how the rest of the team plays. He was only able to play two games with the team before the All-Star break.
The first couple of weeks after the break will really allow Doncic to break off some rust. He will start to have much bigger games than what he did in his first two contests with the Lakers.
So far this season, Doncic is averaging 27 points, eight rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game.
