Today, your banged-up Los Angeles Lakers will square off against a tough, deep Eastern Conference pseudo-contender in the mostly-healthy Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena. And Los Angeles will be at a considerable disadvantage, as the club will be missing at least three starters, with the availability of the fourth up in the air.

Per the league's latest injury report, starting shooting guard Patrick Beverley will miss his fifth straight game with a non-COVID-19 illness.

Pat Bev's fellow starters Lonnie Walker IV (left knee tendinitis) and Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury), of course, remain absent with their own long-term maladies. Reserve guard Austin Reaves (left hamstring strain) is still shelved, too, though LA is set to re-evaluate the progress of Reaves and Walker as soon as next week.

The Sixers, playing on the second night of a back-to-back, have yet to submit an injury report at this point. During last night's 118-117 clutch win over the Utah Jazz, Philadelphia was only without starting power forward Tobias Harris, as well as little-used two-way signings Louis King and Julian Champagnie.

All-Star Lakers power forward LeBron James is merely probable to play tonight. We'll have more on his status -- and the official health report of the Sixers -- when that information becomes available.