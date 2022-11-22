Lakers News: Status Of Russell Westbrook's Injured Right Thumb

Los Angeles Lakers reserve point guard Russell Westbrook appeared to injure his right thumb during last night's victorious 123-92 thumping of the visiting San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena. Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports that imaging done at the game did not indicate any major breaks or injury to the digit.

That said, McMenamin adds that Westbrook departed the game wearing a wrap on his right hand.

Perhaps most encouragingly, the damage does not seem to be lingering. Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reveals that Westbrook has not shown up on the Lakers' latest injury report ahead of their bout against the Phoenix Suns tomorrow.

Per the current report, forwards LeBron James, who missed his fourth game with a left adductor strain, and Juan Toscano-Anderson, who has missed the Lakers' last two games with a sore mid-back, are both questionable to return to Los Angeles tomorrow.

Rookie shooting guard Max Christie remains in the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Rookie two-way players Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider remain with the club's NBA G League affiliate team, the South Bay Lakers. Pippen had an excellent game today for South Bay against the Oklahoma City Blue, by the way, scoring 28 points while shooting 9-of-12 from the floor.

Losing the ball handling and playmaking skills of Westbrook, in combination with the absence of James, would really impede a lot of L.A.'s creation at the point of attack, especially against a highly-skilled defensive team like Phoenix.

On Sunday night against San Antonio, the 6'3" veteran guard out of UCLA scored 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting, and also chipped in 10 assists for Los Angeles. On the year (mostly as a bench role player), the Long Beach native is averaging 15.4 points on 40.6% shooting, 7.7 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals a night for his hometown team.