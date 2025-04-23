Stephen A Smith Credits Lakers for Exposing Timberwolves in Major Way
The Los Angeles Lakers played like a desperate basketball team in Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, because they were. They knew that they couldn't afford to fall 0-2 and lose both games at home.
They were able to win the game despite only scoring 95 points for the second straight game. They shut down some of the best players that the Timberwolves have offensively.
That strong defense was the reason why they were able to win this game, because their offense still needs some work. Minnesota's length is still causing some problems for them.
NBA pundit Stephen A. Smith gave the Lakers some credit for the strong defense that they were able to play on First Take.
"I don't want to see Julius Randle with the ball at the top of the key looking to put the ball down. Everybody and their grandmother knows you're going left...he's going left. It's what he does! You can't do that against LeBron James. You can't do that against a JJ Redick-coached team. You can't do that against Luka Doncic and those brothers. You cannot do that, because predictability will end your season."
Smith understands that James and the rest of the Lakers did a good job defensively in handling Randle and the rest of the Wolves in Game 2. It's the kind of effort that they will need to have for the rest of the series.
Smith was more critical of Minnesota than he was praising the Lakers. Still, Los Angeles understands what they need to do on defense in order to win this series.
The Lakers still have to figure out a way to score more points against a really good Timberwolves defense. They have struggled to find a way to score efficiently, which is an adjustment they need to make.
Still, defense was the big question with this team heading into the playoffs. Smith sees how good the defense was in Game 2, and that looks like it won't change with the small lineup that the Lakers have opted to go with for most of the series.
