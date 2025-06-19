Stephen A Smith Has Surprising Reaction to Lakers' Historic Sale
The Los Angeles Lakers are always at the forefront of the basketball world, and that has been no different, especially in the past 24 hours.
The Lakers turned heads and then some on Wednesday when they sold the team. The Buss family sold the team to Mark Walter, the chief executive of Guggenheim Partners. The deal came as a shock, and so did the price of the deal.
The Lakers were sold for $10 billion, and it is expected to be higher by the time the deal is officially finalized. This deal is a move no one saw coming, yet it is the right move and one some people have been clamoring for.
The day has finally arrived, and it is all that anyone can talk about. Among those providing their opinion is ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith.
Smith appeared on his show, First Take, and had a surprising reaction to the Lakers' historic sale.
"If you are a Los Angeles Lakers fan, you know that you are going to have owners that are just as committed as Jeanie was, to making sure this franchise propels forward in a very successful way."
This shifts the entire dynamic for the Lakers — and in a majorly positive way. It’s not just a game-changer for the franchise, but a ripple effect that could reshape the NBA and the broader sports world.
When the next marquee franchise hits the market, you can bet owners will look to top what the Lakers just went for — especially if it's a premier team in its league. The Lakers are a global brand, so the price, while hefty, comes as no surprise considering their history and what they mean to the NBA and their fans.
Smith is never one to mince words about any topic. As things stand, there is some bad blood between him and Lakers superstar LeBron James. Earlier this week, he admitted that he doesn't like James, and he believes the feelings are mutual in that regard.
Nonetheless, this deal is monumental for the Lakers, and no matter what happens this summer, it will likely be overshadowed by the prospect of selling the team.
The Lakers have a massive summer ahead of them, and with new ownership, it is expected to be an even more intriguing one.
