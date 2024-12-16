Stephen A Smith Says Lakers' LeBron James Doesn't Need Excuse For Missing Time
When it was announced that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James wasn't with the team due to personal reasons, a flurry of speculation emerged.
What was going on with James? Why was he not with the team? Why did none of his teammates know where he was?
The basketball world immediately began asking questions about James' mysterious departure. Head coach JJ Redick also shared that he didn't know where James was, adding more fuel to the fire.
However, ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith doesn't think James should have to give a reason for his absence.
"LeBron James...I mean this is the biggest non-story...I mean the Oscar goes to...God forbid he took time off, it's such a big deal," Smith said on First Take. "No, but listen, LeBron James is approaching 40. He's earned it. You want to take a week off, so what? The only reason the story was interest was because they put 'personal reasons.' It's LeBron James, four-time champion, 10 trips to the NBA Finals, four-time league MVP. Excuse me, you know the minutes that he's played, that he's logged in his illustrious career? LeBron James can get as much time off as he wants during the regular season."
Smith essentially made the argument that James' veteran status should allow him to take time off without the media making his absence into a bigger story.
Nevertheless, James put rumors to rest once he returned to the court on Sunday night in the Lakers' 116-110 triumph over the Memphis Grizzlies. James shared he felt better, despite the issues with his foot.
“I felt pretty good,” James said. “It’s very rare throughout a course of a season where you can take advantage of a schedule, and I was able to do that over the past week.
"I listen to more than just myself because if it was just up to me, I probably would have played in that Portland game, and I’m not sure if I’d have played in a Minnesota game, but it’d been hard to keep me away from it. So I have a team, and I gotta listen to them as well. They look out for my the best interest.”
James finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists against the Grizzlies.
