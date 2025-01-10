Stephen A Smith Uses LeBron James Dunk to Take Major Shot at Lakers
LeBron James keeps holding off Father Time. Even at the age of 40, he can still do extraordinary things on the basketball court. He showed that recently with his crazy left-handed dunk against the Mavericks. It's a move that not everyone in the NBA is able to make.
James is still having a solid season despite his advanced age. He is averaging 23.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.8 assists on the season. He continues to be one of the best players on the court every single time he steps on it to play a game for the Lakers.
Despite his massive dunk against Dallas, not everyone was impressed with how he and the rest of the Lakers played in the game. Stephen A. Smith was among those not impressed, and he let everyone know that on First Take. Take a look at his reaction below.
Despite James' awesome dunk, the Lakers lost to the Mavs 118-97. It's now their third loss in the last five games. Smith wanted people to know that's more important than any individual play in the game. The Lakers need to start stacking up wins in a very crowded Western Conference.
James needs to figure out a way to get his team to play more consistent basketball. It seems that newly acquired guard Shake Milton has already fallen out of the rotation in L.A. They need another guard who can help facilitate the offense now that D'Angelo Russell is in Brooklyn.
Expect the Lakers to be in the hunt for a guard who can help create his own offense and help get others involved. They are relying on James to get the offense going and he's playing a lot of point guard. They need a true point guard who can help get James going himself.
Smith wants to see the Lakers focus on getting wins in games instead of just individual wins on plays like this. It's hard to disagree with him. Still, James' greatness needs to be appreciated while fans are able to still see it. It won't be long before he decides to retire and move on.
The Lakers have a lot of decisions to make in the next month or so with their roster. They will likely be making at least one more move at the trade deadline.
More Lakers news: Derek Fisher Reveals Kobe Bryant Prioritized Celtics Revenge Over Passing Shaq in Rings
Derek Fisher Reveals New Take on Iconic Buzzer Beater From 2004 Playoffs