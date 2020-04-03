Steve Kerr Gives A Scouting Report On Doctor Anthony Fauci

Long before Dr. Anthony Fauci was the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, he was a high school basketball player for the 1958 Regis High School team in New York.

Fauci is now front and center of the COVID-19 pandemic, advising both the White House and the public about the virus, which has infected 239,279 people in the United States and led to 5,443 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr had some fun with Fauci's basketball history, tweeting out a scouting report for the nation's top immunology official.

"Scouting report: great awareness, excellent communicator, smart decision maker. Didn’t take any s--- either," Kerr wrote Thursday.

The NBA season was suspended March 11 to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic after Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.

Warriors' superstar Stephen Curry recently hosted an Instagram Live discussion with Fauci in hopes of disseminating accurate information about the virus to his 30 million Instagram followers.

At least 10 NBA players have tested positive for the virus.

It's unclear if or when the NBA season will resume. Before the hiatus, the Lakers were atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14. The Lakers had missed the playoffs the last six years.

The injury-ravaged Warriors were at the bottom of the Western Conference with a record of 15-50. The Warriors have been to The Finals five-straight seasons, winning three NBA championships.