Students From I Promise School Make Fun Video Tossing ‘We Are Family’ T-Shirts

Students from LeBron James' I Promise School are coming up with unique ways to have fun during stay-home orders.

The school tweeted a video Monday of students virtually tossing T-Shirts that say “We Are Family” to one another. The caption read: “If our teachers didn’t think outside the box, neither could we! We’re better when we work together. #WeAreFamily.”

At the end of the video, two students shout: “We Are Family.”

James founded the I Promise School in 2018 to help at-risk students in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

Amid stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, the students have been learning from home and checking in with their teachers on Google Hangouts. Principal Brandi Davis has made videos encouraging them to hold each other accountable during this time.

Teachers have also been posting messages of encouragement on the LeBron James Family Foundation Twitter account to help keep students engaged.

There are two weeks left until summer break for the I Promise School.

Teachers have continued to name All-Stars of The Week on Twitter to recognize students who are excelling in the virtual classroom.

“We’re recognizing these students for being superstars in the virtual classroom and for keeping their #IPROMISE of logging in daily to complete their work and following all of their habits of promise while at home,” the I Promise School wrote in a tweet.

The LeBron James Family Foundation has made pantry items at the I Promise School available to families during the pandemic. And every Tuesday, James has taco meal kits delivered to all 340 students and their families.