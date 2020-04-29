AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Sue Bird Says The Wine Is Working For LeBron James

Melissa Rohlin

Sue Bird said the sports stoppage because of the COVID-19 pandemic could have big consequences for veteran athletes. 

"Even I think back one year ago, and I was a totally different person body-wise," Bird said in an appearance on ESPN's "The Jump." 

Bird, 39, is an 11-time All-Star and three-time WNBA champion with the Seattle Storm. 

"They always say you can't beat Father Time. I always joke back, 'I'm actually not trying to beat him, I'm just trying to tie,'" Bird said. "Like, If I could just stay how I am for a little bit longer, hold on a little bit longer."

Rachel Nichols, who hosts "The Jump," joked that she should make sure to keep drinking wine, referencing her Instagram Live chat with Diana Taurasi, Megan Rapinoe, and Penny Taylor last Saturday that lasted four hours. 

Bird laughed and pointed to another extremely successful veteran athlete who loves wine. 

"I'm sure all of you follow LeBron [James] on Instagram, it seems like the wine is working," Bird said. 

James, 35, was having an MVP-caliber season before everything came to a screeching halt on March 11. In his 17th season in the league, he was leading the league in assists (10.6), while averaging 25.7 points and 7.9 rebounds a game. 

He had led the Lakers to the top record in the Western Conference at 49-14 and was hoping to compete for the franchise's first championship since 2010. 

James responded to Bird's comments by tweeting "Cheers," along with some wine emojis, adding, "right back to you."

James, who recently said he's been working out four to five times a week, acknowledged that the hiatus has not been a positive thing for him. 

"The narrative that I don't like is now guys get so much rest," James said on the Road Trippin' Podcast in late March. "Or LeBron, he's 35, he has so many minutes on his body, now he gets so much rest. It's actually the opposite for me because my body, when we stopped playing, was asking me, 'What the hell are you doing?'"

James added the sudden shift was very jolting and confusing. 

"My body was like, 'Hey man, what the hell is going on? It's March 13th, you're getting ready for the playoffs, why are you shutting down right now?'" James said. "And I was right there turning the corner. I felt like I was rounding third base, getting ready for the postseason. The rest factor is overly blown, especially when you're in the full swing of things."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Laker JaVale McGee Washes Hands With Daughter to DJ Khaled Rap Song In PSA

McGee partnered with Dove and Uninterrupted to create awareness on hand-washing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jill Painter Lopez

Charles Barkley Says Kobe Bryant Is Sixth Best Player Of All-Time, LeBron James Is Seventh

Charles Barkley made a list of his top 10 NBA players.

Melissa Rohlin

Dwyane Wade Working On A Documentary On The 'Redeem Team'

The 'Redeem Team' won the gold medal at the 2008 Olympic Games.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Got Emotional Watching Michael Jordan Win First Title

James said he nearly cried watching Jordan celebrate winning his first championship in 1991.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James’ Mother Has A Q&A With I Promise School Students

Gloria James had a conversation with the students from the school her son founded in Akron, Ohio in 2018.

Jill Painter Lopez

Lakers Return A 4.6 Million Dollar COVID-19 Relief Loan

The Lakers applied for a loan through the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program.

Melissa Rohlin

NBA Practice Facilities Could Open For Limited Workouts In Certain States On May 8

The NBA said no earlier than May 8, up to four players at a time can use their practice facilities in states that have modified their stay-at-home orders.

Melissa Rohlin

Magic Johnson And Michael Jordan Shared Incredible Moment In ‘The Last Dance’

The superstars shared an emotional hug after Jordan won his first NBA title in 1991.

Jill Painter Lopez

Top 10 Reasons To Continue Watching ‘The Last Dance’ Documentary'

The story of the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls championship season can’t be missed.

Jill Painter Lopez

Jeanie Buss Gives Details On Phil Jackson's Decision To Choose Books For Players

The Lakers owner wrote about Jackson's philosophy around his players reading those books.

Melissa Rohlin