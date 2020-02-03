AllLakers
Super Bowl 2020 Honors Kobe Bryant

Melissa Rohlin

Before the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs played Sunday in the Super Bowl, there was a moment of silence to honor Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the seven others who died in a helicopter crash Jan. 26. The players lined up on their respective 24-yard lines in tribute of Bryant, who wore No. 24. 

During the half time show, Jennifer Lopez's 11-year-old daughter, Emme, joined her on stage along with a children's choir to perform "Let's get loud." As they sang, an overhead shot of the field showed a giant cross lit up in purple and gold, the Lakers' colors. 

“I don’t think just Los Angeles is mourning the loss of Kobe Bryant,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told the press during the pre-Super Bowl news conference. “Kobe was a special person. I did have the opportunity to meet him. He obviously brought a lot to our world, and I think all of us not only feel for the tragic events to his family but as well as everyone else who was a passenger on that helicopter.”

Bryant played for the Lakers for 20 seasons before retiring in 2016. He was a five-time champion, 18-time All-Star, two time Finals MVP and one-time regular season MVP in 2008. 

After retiring, he became a storyteller and won an Oscar for his short animated film "Dear Basketball," which was based on a poem he wrote. 

Bryant was a devoted father to his four daughters.

When the helicopter crashed, Bryant was on his way to the Mamba Sports Academy, where he was going to coach Gianna in a basketball game.

