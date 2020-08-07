AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Taco Tuesday Lives On In Bubble For LeBron James Even Though It’s ‘Slim Pickings’

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James still has a passion for Taco Tuesday, even from inside the NBA bubble near Orlando. 

JaVale McGee’s latest vlog showed James announcing the "Taco Tuesday" saying that he once tried to get trademarked, accompanied by his infamous loud, animal-like call at the end. 

In the latest episode of McGee's vlog documenting life inside of the bubble, he asked teammate Devontae Cacok if he knew what day it was. Cacok didn’t appear to know what he meant. 

James can be heard asking, “You don’t know what today is?”

McGee then panned over to James, who entered the ballroom and bellowed: “Today is Taco Tuuuuuuuuesday!” 

McGee asked James what kind of tacos he was having for dinner, and James said: “I don’t know, man. It’s slim pickings around here. But I got to find something.”

James, who was smiling during the exchange, then exited stage left. 

James has been very public about his love for tacos. He often posts photos on social media of his personal chef Dena Marino's creations for him and his family on Taco Tuesday.  

But James doesn’t have his chef in the bubble and, as we’ve seen from so many players, including McGee on his vlog, the food certainly isn’t what players are used to at Walt Disney World. 

But, as James often says, is 2020. 

And he's making sure to maintain a semblance of normalcy inside the bubble, even finding a way to continue his Taco Tuesday routine. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LeBron James Speaks Out On Black Family Mistakenly Arrested In Aurora, Colorado

After James answered reporters questions on Wednesday, there was something that he wanted to talk about.

Melissa Rohlin

The Lakers Lose Their Second Game In A Row, Falling To Houston, 113-97

The Lakers, who were playing without LeBron James, lost their third game of the resumed NBA season.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Is Out Against The Houston Rockets

James will miss the second game of a back-to-back against the Houston Rockets on Thursday.

Melissa Rohlin

Students From I Promise School Cheer On LeBron James, Lakers On Virtual Fan Board

Students and staff members from the school James founded in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, were featured on the virtual fan board in the NBA bubble in the Lakers' 116-108 loss to Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James Says 'We Could Care Less' If Donald Trump Watches The NBA

President Donald Trump called NBA players kneeling during the national anthem "disgraceful" in an appearance on Fox and Friends on Wednesday.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers Coach Frank Vogel Doesn't Intend To Rest Starters During Back-To-Back

The Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday and the Houston Rockets on Thursday.

Melissa Rohlin

Dwight Howard Thinks The Lakers Will Play The Toronto Raptors In The Finals

Howard thinks the Lakers will play the defending NBA champion Raptors in The Finals.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers Coach Frank Vogel Says Rajon Rondo Is Rejoining Team In Bubble 'Very Soon'

Rondo sustained a fractured right thumb in the team's second practice inside of the NBA bubble on July 12.

Melissa Rohlin

Devin Booker's Game-Winner Reminiscent Of Kobe Bryant's Buzzer-Beaters

Booker grew up idolizing Bryant and on Tuesday he made a game-winning shot that was reminiscent of the type of clutch shots the Lakers superstar made over his 20-season career with the Lakers.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James On Clinching Top Seed In West: 'It's A Great Accomplishment'

The Lakers clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference in Monday's win over Utah for the first time since 2010.

Melissa Rohlin