Ten Things To Do While You Wait For The NBA Season To Resume

With so much extra time now that you’re not going to Lakers games or watching them, here’s a list of 10 things you can do to pass the time while we social distance during the COVID-19 pandemic and wait for the NBA season to begin again.

1. Do like JaVale McGee will do and spend more time with family. On an Instagram post, he showed a video of himself alone in a grocery store.

Wrote McGee: “Anybody else lost? All sports canceled, all concerts, all events, work! WTF! This is a time to work on family, your passion (if it’s not your job already) and your side job from home."

2. Volunteer your time or talents. Put together a grocery bag of donated items to be distrusted by your church, homeless shelter, etc. Donate blood. Clean out your closet and donate clothes you don’t use. Check on an elderly neighbor and see if they need anything.

3. Watch reruns of Lakers games on Spectrum’s Access SportsNet. They are running top 10 shows, such as Kobe Bryant’s top 10 career moments, with Bryant narrating it. It’s awesome to stroll down Bryant’s memory lane.

4. Learn to cook a new meal for your family. First, you have to brave the crowds at the stores. Stock up with some new recipes and wah-lah!

5. Binge watch a new show you haven’t seen yet. 'Game of Thrones?' 'Scandal?' And if you have kids, Disney is releasing 'Frozen 2' three months early on Disney Plus.

6. Clear out your e-mail inbox and delete old photos or file in Dropbox. Man, how we all need to do this.

7. Send a letter to a nursing home or care package for residents since they can’t have visitors for the time being because of coronavirus concerns.

8. If you have a little extra money, follow the lead of Kevin Love and Blake Griffin and others, and help someone pay a bill, like a substitute teacher or arena worker who is out of work while the NBA season is suspended.

9. Paint a room. It doesn’t cost much and it can spice up your place.

10. Read a book. Or 10.