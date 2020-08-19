SI.com
The Lakers' Woeful Three-Point Shooting Has To Change For Them To Get Past Portland

Melissa Rohlin

The Lakers' three-point shooting needs to improve for them to get past Portland. 

It doesn't matter if LeBron James makes history by becoming the first player to have 23 points, 16 assists and 17 rebounds in a playoff game or if Anthony Davis has 28 points and 11 rebounds if the Lakers aren't a threat from beyond the arc.

They're too clogged. Hamstrung. Limited.  

In the Lakers' 100-93 loss to Portland in Game 1 of their first-round series on Tuesday, they were outshot from beyond the three-point line, 38.2 percent to 15.6 percent. 

Kyle Kuzma didn't pull any punches on what needs to change. 

"It’s just plain and simple, s---, we got to hit shots," Kuzma said in a videoconference call Wednesday. "We got to hit shots Game 2."

It's something the Lakers have struggled with all season long

And the problem only worsened in the NBA bubble. 

Before the season was suspended March 11, the Lakers were 26th in the league from beyond the three-point line (32.6 percent). Over their eight seeding games and Tuesday, they're last at 28.6 percent.

On Tuesday, LeBron James was one-for-five. Anthony Davis was zero-for-five. Danny Green was two-for-eight. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was zero-for-five. Kuzma was one-for-5. And Alex Caruso was zero-for-three. 

Meanwhile, the eighth-seeded Trail Blazers are the best three-point shooting team in the bubble (42.2 percent). 

The Lakers witnessed that firsthand in the final 3 minutes and 13 seconds of Game 1. 

With the score tied at 89-89, Damian Lillard made a 36-foot three-pointer from just inside the NBA's halfcourt logo, followed by consecutive threes from Carmelo Anthony and Gary Trent Jr. on the team's next two possessions. 

The Lakers tried to respond in kind, with three-point attempts from Caruso, James and Kuzma in the final minute. 

All misses. 

Lakers coach Frank Vogel, however, was quick to point out the things the team did well Tuesday, such as their defense on Portland's stars. 

The Trail Blazers' offensive rating in the bubble over their eight seeding games and their play-in game against Memphis on Saturday was a whopping 124. 

"They were 98 last night," Vogel said. "So I was very pleased with what we did on the defensive end. And we’re confident that we can sustain it while understanding what those guys are capable of."

Vogel also said he was proud of the Lakers' effort. 

"When you have a super talented team that plays like a scrappy underdog, you have a chance to really accomplish something special," he said. And we scrapped and clawed and we played extremely hard on both ends of the floor last night. I was very pleased with that part of it."

They just need to make some shots. 

Rajon Rondo, who potentially could help with that, was upgraded to questionable for Game 2 on Thursday. 

Vogel added that he'd also consider making some lineup changes, though he emphasized that the team doesn't need any drastic moves. 

"As a one-seed and the team with the best record in the West, I have confidence in the lineup that we have," Vogel said. "But, you know, we’ll continue to evaluate all of that stuff game-to-game, just like we would in any playoff series."

When Kuzma was asked if he thinks he could help the Lakers by starting, he didn't hesitate in his response.

"If they call on me to start, then obviously you guys have seen what I’ve done, what I do, I just come in and just try to be myself," Kuzma said. "So, play hard and play free-spirited."

The Lakers will have a chance to turn things around Thursday. 

And they sure know what needs fixing. 

"I’m confident in how we’re going to respond," Vogel said. 

