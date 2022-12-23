Lakers: This Hall Of Fame Laker Is Santa's Favorite Scorer

Given that your Los Angeles Lakers are frequently featured on the NBA's marquee Christmas day scheduling, it may come as no surprise that a certain Laker superstar holds the record for most points scored on the holiday.

Per Game of Inches, 18-time All-Star shooting guard Kobe Bryant notched a whopping 395 points across his many Christmas day appearances.

Bryant's Lakers appeared in 18 Christmas day games over the course of his 20-season career, and he was healthy for 16 of the contests.

Considering just how many buckets the man got over the duration of his career, this shouldn't come as much of a surprise to L.A. fans.

The 6'6" swingman, who passed away tragically in 2020, is generally considered to be one of the best 10-15 players in league history. He scored 33,643 career regular season points, good for fourth-most ever, only behind three other Hall of Fame luminaries who spent at least part of their careers in the purple and gold (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LeBron James, and Karl Malone).

A terrific two-way perimeter force in his prime, Bryant was a 15-time All-NBA selection and a 12-time All-Defensive Teamer. He led the Lakers to seven NBA Finals appearances, winning five titles and two Finals MVPs. Bryant was also named the 2008 league MVP.