Three Big Takeaways from Lakers' Tough Victory Over Raptors
The Los Angeles Lakers notched their sixth win of the 2024-25 season on Sunday with a decisive 123-103 victory over the Toronto Raptors.
Despite trailing for much of the first half, the Lakers turned things around with a dominant performance in the second half, particularly in the third quarter. By the final buzzer, they had won comfortably, showcasing strong play on both ends of the floor.
Here are three key takeaways from their victory:
1. Anthony Davis’ Injury Status
Lakers superstar Anthony Davis left the game in the third quarter after an impressive block on Raptors center Jakob Poeltl that ended with him getting poked in the eye. ESPN NBA insider Dave McMenamin reported after the game that Davis experienced noticeable swelling around the eye, making it hard for him to keep it open. As a precaution, Davis is scheduled to see an ophthalmologist on Monday for a full evaluation. Fortunately, the Lakers are hopeful that he will be ready for Wednesday’s matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Davis had already made a strong impact before exiting, contributing 22 points, four rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block. His presence on both ends of the floor will be crucial as the Lakers look to build momentum early in the season.
2. LeBron James’s Impact and Ageless Versatility
When Davis left the game, LeBron James stepped up in a big way. The veteran forward turned up the intensity and took over, finishing with his 115th career triple-double—and his third this season—recording 19 points, 16 assists, and 10rebounds in 35 minutes. At nearly 40 years old, James still has the ability to take control and impact the game in every aspect. He was seemingly everywhere on the court after Davis’s exit, orchestrating the offense, crashing the boards, and playing aggressive defense. His ability to “flip the switch” whenever needed is a testament to his talent, leadership, and commitment to winning. LeBron’s all-around performance highlighted just how essential he remains to this Lakers team, showing that age has not diminished his role as one of the NBA's most influential players.
3. Lakers’ Strong Start at Home
With this win, the Lakers improved to a perfect 5-0 record at home. Taking care of business in front of their fans at Crypto.com Arena has become a point of pride for this squad. Their early home success could prove invaluable later in the season as they contend for playoff positioning. Winning games on home turf, especially with the support of their enthusiastic fanbase, is critical to building team confidence and momentum. The Lakers will look to extend this home streak to 6-0 when they face the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.
The Lakers’ victory over the Raptors showed their resilience, depth, and the reliability of their stars, even in challenging moments. As they continue through the season, keeping Davis healthy and maintaining their home-court advantage will be key as they aim to climb up the Western Conference standings.
