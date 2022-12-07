Lakers News: Three Lakers Make Draymond Green’s All-Time NBA Top Five

Top five lists are always debatable; whether we're talking about movies, artists, or foods, it can get challenging to construct a list like that. But especially when we're talking about an NBA all-timers list. The ole' barbershop talk can lead to heated arguments among one another, and everyone has their reasons behind a top five list.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green weighed in on the never-ending topic on his show Uninterrupted's "Throwing Bones." And he gave his top-five list to the public.

Draymond explained his reasoning behind having Lakers superstar LeBron James, who founded Uninterrupted along with Maverick Carter, ranked at number one on his list.

"He was the best player in the NBA no matter what the game did. The game went from the slugs, like slow big man to a stretch four big man, to back to two big men. And he's been the best no matter what."

He said that Michael Jordan never beat the greatest team assembled team (referring to the 2016 Golden State Warriors), and no one can do what LeBron has done on the basketball court.

James is considered by many as the greatest of all time, and his skillset and resume back that up.

Two other Lakers make up Green's list: the late great Kobe Bryant and the Big Diesel, Shaquille O'Neal.

The two were the biggest reason for capturing three of the Lakers' 17 championships in the early 2000s. And even for a while after their breakup, both were considered the best at their position. Bryant also led Los Angeles to two more titles (in 2009 and 2010) following the trade that shipped O'Neal off to the Miami Heat, where he and Dwyane Wade won a championship in 2006.

Warriors point guard Stephen Curry falls at number four on Green's list. The long-time teammates have won four NBA titles together and have been a part of the greatest team ever assembled in 2017-2018.

Draymond's top-five is a good one, but of course, debatable at the same time.

One thing is for sure: many of the best players in NBA history have donned the purple and gold.