Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James and current starting center Thomas Bryant have been playing at a high level with All-NBA big man Anthony Davis shelved, as has starting point guard Dennis Schroder.

Three-time Lakers champ Rick Fox has noticed.

He took to Twitter recently to opine that the team could use the skillsets of Indiana Pacers veterans Myles Turner, a 3-and-D big man who's most comfortable jumping at center, and Buddy Hield, a volume three-point specialist for whom defense is optional.

LA was reportedly close to adding both players just ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. Such a deal would require the team to move on from $47.1 million Sixth Man of the Year contender Russell Westbrook, and probably both of its two tradable future first-round draft picks, in 2027 and 2029. The team ultimately decided to stand pat at the time, and it seems now the club is hesitant to include either first-round pick in a deal.

Fox, a 6'7" small forward, was drafted by the dreaded Boston Celtics in 1991 out of the University of North Carolina. He was cut by Boston six years later, and joined the Lakers, fronted at the time by Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. He would go on to be a critical role player during the team's three consecutive title runs, from 2000-2002. Fox was a reserve on the 1999-2000 championship-winning club, but started for the 2000-2001 and 2001-2002 teams.

Following LA's doomed 2004 NBA Finals run, the Lakers traded Fox back to the Celtics in exchange for Chucky Atkins. Plagued by injuries to his foot, thumb and neck at this point, he chose to retire, aged 35. After dabbling in movies and television during his Lakers days, has since enjoyed success with a prolific multi-decade acting career.