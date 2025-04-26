Timberwolves Stars Take Major Shot at Lakers Fans
The Los Angeles Lakers were hoping to get back on top of the Timberwolves in Game 3 on Friday night. Heading to Minnesota, they knew that it was going to be a tough game, and that's exactly what it was.
Los Angeles finally scored more than 100 points in a game, but they weren't able to get the win. They lost the game 116-104 because of some bad defense.
Minnesota shot over 48 percent from the field and was clearly boosted by its home crowd. It's very clear that the Timberwolves were able to use the home-court advantage to their advantage.
The Wolves mentioned how much their crowd helped them following the win. In fact, one Wolves player took a shot at the Lakers crowd and Lakers fans.
"It felt like a playoff atmosphere," Jaden McDaniels said. "It was better than the Lakers' crowd for sure, and they came out and did their job. I mean, we feed off their energy. So I mean, we're grateful for it."
The Wolves love playing in front of their home fans, and it's clear that they gave them an extra boost that helped them win this game. Now they are hoping they can do the same thing for Game 4.
This comment should fire up Lakers fans when Game 5 rolls around. Fans are going to want to be extra loud because of what both McDaniels and Naz Reid said.
The Lakers have to find a way to win Game 4. They cannot head back to LA down 3-1, otherwise, the series might be over at that point.
Los Angeles has to find a way to play the kind of defense that they did in Game 2 for the rest of the series. It's clear that is their blueprint for success.
It will be up to JJ Redick to make the proper adjustments in order to get that big win. This series has put a lot more pressure on his shoulders for the next couple of games.
