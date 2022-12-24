Lakers News: Time To Bet On A Win For L.A.?

The Lakers, injuries and all, should be able to handle the Charlotte Hornets.

Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers are set to square off against the Charlotte Hornets, in one of the few games during this guaranteed next few weeks without Anthony Davis that they actually could win.

Let's take a gander at some tasty betting odds and lines, via The Action Network.

The Game Spread

L.A. is actually favored to win by a fairly thin margin, just three points, on betting lines. Even without Austin Reaves (who is questionable) or Davis, the team will be getting Russell Westbrook back and healthy, who could give them a huge boost off the bench.

Triple-Double Odds

LeBron James (+850 odds), Westbrook (+1200 odds) and Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball (+1400 odds), the pride of Chino Hills, are the three players listed as having triple-double potential. Westbrook has notched that mark twice this season. James and Russ will absolutely need to step up statistically with Davis continuing to be sidelined. Let's take the LeBron odds and bet against the two point guards.

Russell Westbrook's Total Stocks (Steals + Blocks)

The line for Westbrook's cumulative combined steals and blocks is set at 1.5. For the season, the 6'3" former MVP is averaging 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks, making his cumulative "stock" tally 1.6. After having sat for a pair of games, Russ should be eager to prove his mettle again, and that could translate to some extra defensive oomph tonight. Take the over.