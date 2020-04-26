AllLakers
Top 10 Reasons To Continue Watching ‘The Last Dance’ Documentary

Jill Painter Lopez

If you didn’t watch the premiere of "The Last Dance" documentary series last week, you can watch the first two episodes tonight. It’s well worth your time. 

Episodes 1 and 2 will re-air at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. PST on ESPN before the premieres of Episodes 3 and 4, which are at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. PST. 

The first two episodes averaged 6.1 million viewers, setting a record for the highest-rated documentary content in ESPN history.

Here are the top-10 reasons you should be watching:

1. Dennis Rodman. Enough said. 

2. You can wear your Jordans while watching Jordan. Your shoes won’t get dirty since you’re staying at home. 

3. If you're not watching the series, you'll have no idea what’s going on at the virtual water cooler. A friend of mine said she was totally lost when the documentary series was discussed during her Zoom work meeting last week. 

4. You can watch the G-rated version if you have kids on ESPN2. The regular version, complete with swear words, airs on ESPN. 

5. You can find connection and socialization while live-tweeting the event with the rest of the world. Talking about the "traveling cocaine circus" and Jerry Krause’s ego with strangers is almost like hanging out with friends. 

6. You can wear your No. 23 jersey that you haven’t worn in forever, provided you haven’t snacked your way through the COVID-19 pandemic and can still fit into it. 

7. You can watch zen master Phil Jackson manage the personalities of Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Rodman, which was quite a tall task. Perhaps you can use some of his philosophies when you get irked by your own family members during quarantine. 

8. If your sports appetite was whetted by the NFL draft, this is a golden opportunity to feed it with with some riveting entertainment. 

9. This can be an enjoyable Sunday night routine for the whole family. Just don’t get too used to it. There are eight episodes left over the next four Sundays. 

10. There’s nothing else to do. 

