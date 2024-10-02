Top 3 Trades Lakers Could Still Make Ahead of Regular Season Start
As the 2024-25 NBA season is set to debut in 20 days, the Los Angeles Lakers with their eyes set on another championship run, might explore trade options to enhance their roster before the deadline in February. With LeBron James continuing to defy father time and Anthony Davis playing at an elite level, the Lakers may need additional firepower or depth to contend with other Western Conference powerhouses. Here are three players the Lakers could target before the trade deadline.
1. Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls)
Zach LaVine has long been the subject of trade rumors, and if the Chicago Bulls decide to embrace a rebuild, LaVine could be available. The high-scoring guard would bring dynamic offense to the Lakers, who could benefit from his shot creation, three-point shooting, and athleticism. LaVine’s ability to score at all three levels would lessen the burden on LeBron and Davis, while giving the Lakers another closer in crunch time. A trade for LaVine would likely require the Lakers to part with assets like Rui Hachimura or Austin Reaves, along with future draft picks, but his fit with the current roster could make them title contenders.
2. Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers)
Myles Turner has also been a long-standing target for the Lakers, especially with his shot-blocking and ability to stretch the floor as a big man. Turner would provide the Lakers with elite rim protection, allowing Anthony Davis to play more minutes at power forward, which he prefers anyway. Additionally, Turner’s three-point shooting makes him an ideal modern-day center who can spread the floor. If Indiana leans further into a rebuild, Turner could become available, though the Lakers would need to offer a significant package in exchange.
3. Jerami Grant (Portland Trailblazers)
The Lakers should consider trading for Jerami Grant due to his versatile skill set and two-way impact. Grant is a capable scorer, averaging over 20 points per game, and can create his own shot, which would alleviate some of the offensive burden on James and Davis. Defensively, he brings size, athleticism, and the ability to guard multiple positions, making him a valuable asset in matchups against top-tier forwards in the Western Conference. Grant would also be an immediate upgrade from Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura. His three-point shooting would also help space the floor, providing more room for Davis to operate in the paint and complementing the Lakers' playmakers. Adding Grant could elevate the Lakers’ overall depth and balance as they aim for a title.
