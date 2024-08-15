Top 5 Lakers Revenge Games on 2024-25 NBA Schedule
The Los Angeles Lakers' new schedule for the 2024-25 season has dropped and it's full of exciting matchups. The Lakers will be looking to get themselves closer to winning another title after being bounced out in the first round of the postseason last year.
The Lakers brought in new head coach JJ Redick to lead the charge and he is being tasked with maximizing the group of players on the roster. With stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James still on the team, the Lakers will at least have a chance in every game that they play.
Within the schedule, there are always games that tend to mean just a little more. Here are the top five possible revenge games for the Lakers ahead of the new year.
5. vs Minnesota Timberwolves, Oct. 22
The Lakers will open the new season against the Timberwolves, giving them an early test against one of the presumed best teams in the Western Conference. Minnesota beat the Lakers in three of the four matchups last season so Los Angeles can get some revenge early on in the year.
The Timberwolves reached the Western Conference Finals a year ago and are likely to be even better this year. Star guard Anthony Edwards headlines Minnesota and he is always ready for some trash talk.
4. @ Los Angeles Clippers, Jan. 19
While the Lakers finally found success against the Clippers last season, these matchups are always fun. The battle of L.A. seems to bring out the best in both teams since bragging rights tend to be on the line.
Both clubs enter the year with some questions, making this even more of an intriguing matchup. Kawhi Leonard and James Harden give the Clippers some star power to matchup against Davis and James. This game will be the first matchup played in the new Clippers arena, giving the Lakers a chance to spoil things.
3. vs Phoenix Suns, Oct. 25
After opening the year up with the Timberwolves, the Lakers get a chance to play the Phoenix Suns. Phoenix and Los Angeles have been rivals for years and there will be a lot of star power in this game.
Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker headline the Suns roster and they will be looking to help new head coach Mike Budenholzer start off the year well. Los Angeles will have an opportunity to stop that from happening and get a big division win early.
2. @ Boston Celtics, March 8
The best rivalry in basketball, the Lakers and Celtics always make for incredible games. The two teams split the two contests last season, with Los Angeles winning in Boston despite James and Davis sitting.
Boston just won the NBA title to reclaim one championship over the Lakers in totality so the Lakers will be looking to get some revenge with another win on the road.
1. @ Denver Nuggets, Feb. 22
After being eliminated by the Nuggets in the playoffs two years in a row, the Lakers have some unfinished business with Denver. Los Angeles led for most of the series this past year but couldn't close the game out when it mattered most.
The Lakers season ended on a buzzer-beater in Denver so what better place than to find some revenge? The Lakers-Nuggets games this year will likely be some of the more interesting around the NBA.
More Lakers: Lakers Sign Former Celtics Big Man to Bolster Roster Depth