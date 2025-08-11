Tracy McGrady Backtracks on Kobe Bryant Comments Following Major Social Media Backlash
The parallels between Tracy McGrady and the late Kobe Bryant are undeniable.
Both were born within a year of each other. Skipping college, the prodigious high school wings entered the NBA and quickly found their collective footing as two of the best young talents in the sport on the perimeter.
The battles between the two were must-see television. McGrady's unusual combination of length and athleticism made him a monster. Bryant's exploits are well-documented considering he's likely the second-best shooting guard in the history of the NBA (only behind Michael Jeffrey Jordan).
Bryant and McGrady captivated audiences going head-to-head in 21 career games. Kobe-led squads won 14 of those. Bryant also averaged 26.9 PPG in these outings (to 17.9 for McGrady). It doesn't take anything away from McGrady considering the seven-time All-Star was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.
McGrady recently appeared on ESPN's First Take where he made a comment in which he was confident in believing he would've led the Lakers to a title alongside Shaquille O'Neal had he been in Bryant's spot.
For those who are loyal Bryant supporters, anything which could be taken out of context to even slightly hit at the Black Mamba will be met with real venom. Quickly understanding this through social media platforms, McGrady made a video in which he spoke about the relationship he had with the late icon.
"Kobe's my man. Kobe's my brother. There's no way in he** I would ever, ever disrespect my brother like that. I never said I was better than Kobe. I will never say that. I'm on the front line of advocating for my brother."
McGrady when went on to say that "by the second or third Championship" that Bryant was the best perimeter player in the NBA.
This is an opinion shared by many of Bryant's peers who played against him. While various lists may aim to keep Bryant outside of an all-time top-10 standing, those who went to war with/against him understand the impact he brought to the court every single time he laced up his sneakers.
In the case of McGrady, it truly does appear as if no animocity or jealous was involved in this situation.
