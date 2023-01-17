To go anywhere in the 2023 postseason, your 19-24 Los Angeles Lakers clearly need more help in two key departments: three-point shooting and defense.

Tonight's opposition, the Houston Rockets, has one sharpshooting veteran contributor who could at least assist LA on the long range front.

6'3" shooting guard Eric Gordon, 34, has proven himself to be an excellent catch-and-shoot option from deep for good teams over the course of a lengthy career. Currently on a slightly-inflated $19.6 million salary this season, he's been trapped in a rebuilding Houston situation since the 2020-21 season.

Los Angeles has the pieces to make a deal work, in the expiring contracts of Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn (worth a total of $18.3 million). But how much future draft capital would the Lakers' stingy front office be willing to surrender to acquire Gordon in his NBA dotage? Would Houston be open to taking, say, two future second-round draft picks in a trade? Would it accept a lottery-protected first-rounder? Would LA even want to trade a first-rounder for Gordon?

Though somewhat expensive, Gordon would give stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook (if you count him) a great release valve on the wing while they operate in the paint. His shooting touch would keep opposing defenses honest, which in turn would open up driving lanes for LA's "Big Three."

Through 37 games this year for Houston (all starts), Gordon is averaging 12 points on .427/.356/.811 shooting splits, 2.5 assists and 1.9 boards. That 35.6% three-point conversion rate is happening on a robust 5.2 tries a night.