Lakers: Trevor Ariza Enters COVID-19 Protocols

Los Angeles Lakers power forward Trevor Ariza has entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, tweets Mike Trudell of Spectrum.

Ariza joins guards Kent Bazemore, Avery Bradley, Malik Monk and Austin Reaves in the league's coronavirus protocols. Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn remain sidelined with knee injuries through at least the start of the new year.

Initially tapped to be LA's starting power forward when he signed a one-year, veteran's minimum deal during the offseason, Ariza was sidelined after undergoing an arthroscopic debridement procedure on his right ankle in October. He has only appeared in two contests with the club. In those two games, the 36-year-old is averaging 7.5 points and three assists across 18.0 minutes a night.

Ariza, an 18-year NBA veteran, has enjoyed stints with the Knicks, Magic, Rockets, Hornets, Wizards, Suns, Kings, Trail Blazers, and Heat, as well as two separate runs with the Lakers.

The 6'8" forward out of UCLA has seen himself supplanted in the Lakers' starting five by, well, LeBron James, technically, who has transitioned to a more consistent power forward role. The versatile Hall of Famer has also started at the point guard and small forward spots in the past. The 6'4" Talen Horton-Tucker starts as the club's nominal small forward.